PHIVOLCS equips HS teachers on disaster prep in Camiguin

By Recthie T. Paculba

CAMIGUIN, April 29 (PIA) -- To prepare students against possible natural hazards, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in partnership with the Department of Education (Deped) held a Training on Communicating Volcano, Earthquake and Tsunami Hazards for High School Teachers on April 23-25 at Camiguin Highland Resort, Mambajao.

PHIVOLCS Undersecretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum, Jr. said the high school teachers are among their primary target audience because they are "ang ka-partner natin para 'yung mga bata, mga estudyante at ang kanilang pamilya ay maging mas handa sa mga disaster (our partners so the children, students and their families will be more prepared during disasters).

Solidum said Philippines is prone to earthquakes due to its geologic and geographic settings, with about 20 tropical cyclones that affect the country annually.

Strong winds could cause damages to houses and structure while heavy rains could cause floods and landslides.

The undersecretary also cited the hazards in Camiguin and these include tsunami, landslides, earthquakes and more.

These hazards could lead to loss of life, damage to buildings, displacement of people, loss of water supply, communication and other basic services, road damages, little production of food supply, and disrupt business operations.

"While Filipinos have the spirit of resilience, it is not an excuse for us to not do anything," Solidum said.

In converting resilience of hope to action, Solidum urges everyone to (1) reduce various losses; where people should still have their own livelihood; (2) ensure effective and efficient ways to respond in disasters; and (3) uphold fast recovery by understanding the hazards and its possible impacts.

"Preparedness is everyone's work and business," the undersecretary stressed.

PHIVOLCS is a service institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) that is principally mandated to mitigate disasters that may arise from volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, tsunami and other related geotectonic phenomena. (RTP/PIA10)