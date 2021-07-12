PHIVOLCS, DOST-NCR collaborate for tsunami readiness of MSMEs

DOST-PHIVOLCS and DOST-NCR forged partnership for the conduct of Tsunami Preparedness and Response Planning of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Metro Manila. The ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between DOST-PHIVOLCS Officer-in-Charge Dr. Renato U. Solidum, Jr. and Regional Director Jose B. Patalinjug III took place during the Plenary Programme on 30 June 2021 via Zoom. This activity was part of the buildup for the annual observance of the World Tsunami Awareness Day (WTAD) celebrated every November 05.

There were 140 registered participants who are mostly ‘adoptors’ of the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) implemented by DOST-NCR. There were also representatives from the NCR government offices, Metro Manila LGUs, and industry associations. A series of planning workshops for the selected SETUP ‘adoptors’ whose business offices and facilities are within the tsunami hazard zone in Metro Manila is lined up.