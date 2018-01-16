16 Jan 2018

Philippines widens evacuation area as lava spreads around restive volcano

Report
from Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published on 15 Jan 2018 View Original

The chief volcanologist has warned of a possible eruption "within weeks or even within days"

By Enrico Dela Cruz

MANILA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Philippines ordered the forced evacuation of people from two more municipalities near a restive volcano on Monday as the chief volcanologist warned of a possible hazardous eruption "within weeks or even within days".

