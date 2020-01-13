Philippines volcano response

January 13, 2020–Reports from Manila today indicate that tens of thousands of people in the Philippines have fled their homes after the Taal volcano erupted this weekend. This comes on the heels of a typhoon which struck the country on Christmas Day, killing 30 and causing widespread damage. Experts fear a tsunami may also follow as a result of the volcanic activity.

From Yahoo.com: “Clouds of ash, steam, and pebbles from the Taal volcano could be seen reaching more than six miles high on Monday, shortly after the region was hit by a series of earthquakes, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

Officials warned residents on Sunday that the Taal volcano was likely to experience a ‘hazardous eruption’ after its alert level raised from a level 1 to a level 4 within hours.

That same day, the volcano’s clouds of ash reached 10 to 15 kilometers (6.21 to 9.3 miles) in the sky, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported. On Monday, the clouds dropped to a height of about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) but the volcano began to spew lava.”

