13 Jan 2020

Philippines volcano response

Report
from Operation USA
Published on 13 Jan 2020 View Original

January 13, 2020–Reports from Manila today indicate that tens of thousands of people in the Philippines have fled their homes after the Taal volcano erupted this weekend. This comes on the heels of a typhoon which struck the country on Christmas Day, killing 30 and causing widespread damage. Experts fear a tsunami may also follow as a result of the volcanic activity.

From Yahoo.com: “Clouds of ash, steam, and pebbles from the Taal volcano could be seen reaching more than six miles high on Monday, shortly after the region was hit by a series of earthquakes, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

Officials warned residents on Sunday that the Taal volcano was likely to experience a ‘hazardous eruption’ after its alert level raised from a level 1 to a level 4 within hours.

That same day, the volcano’s clouds of ash reached 10 to 15 kilometers (6.21 to 9.3 miles) in the sky, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported. On Monday, the clouds dropped to a height of about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) but the volcano began to spew lava.”

OpUSA is in contact with partners on the ground in the Philippines, and is assessing any/all opportunities to provide aid in the wake of recent disasters. Donate to these efforts at give.opusa.org.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.