Philippines - Volcanic Eruption update (PDRRMO, PHIVOLCS, DepED, Copernicus EMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 January 2020)

The Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHILVOCS) have warned again that hazardous eruption could take place within hours or days: fissures are getting wider, larger; steady steam from the crater, weak explosions have started to resume; 32 volcanic earthquakes in the last 24 hours. The Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management office (PDRRMO) has now put 14 areas in lockdown status: 11 municipalities in total lockdown: Agoncillo (population 38 059), Alitagtag 25 300, Balete 22 661, Cuenca 81 859, Laurel 39 444, Lemery 93 157, Malvar 56 270, San Nicolas 22 623, Santa Teresita 21 127, Taal 56 327, and Talisay 45 301. Some portions of Lipa, Mataas na Kahoy, and Tanauan. For the 11 towns of total lockdown alone, the combined population is 502 578, as of 2015 census. The Department of Education (DepEd) reports, 73 000 school age children displaced and 78 schools abandoned. Aside from growing needs on food, water, fresh clothes, sleeping mats, the IDPs are also starting to suffer from anxiety and depression. The European Commission EMS was activated on 13 January in rapid mapping mode (EMSR 418) and 3 satellite maps have been produced.