17 Jan 2020

Philippines - Volcanic Eruption update (GDACS, NDRRMC, PHIVOLCS, Copernicus EMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 Jan 2020 View Original

The activity of Tall volcano, monitored over the last 24 hours, continues to be characterized by steady steam emission and weak explosions with ash plumes up to 800 meters high.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), more than 70,000 people have been sheltered in 300 evacuation centres in the provinces of Cavite and Batangas and more than 96,000 have been affected. In addition, 6 roads have been closed and 643 flights cancelled.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Technology (PHIVOLCS), the alert Level 4 remains in effect as well as the mandatory evacuation order for the people living in a radius of 14 km from the Main Crater and along the Pansipit River Valley where fissuring has been observed.

The European Commission EMS was activated on 13 January in rapid mapping mode (EMSR 418) and 2 satellite maps (1 delineation and 1 reference map) have been produced.

