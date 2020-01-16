Philippines - Volcanic Eruption update (GDACS, NDRRMC, PHIVOLCS, Copernicus EMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 January 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 16 Jan 2020 — View Original
- Over the past 24 hours, Tall volcano erupted an ash plume up to 800 meters high. The ash dispersed southwest of the Main Crater but the activity is slightly weakening.
- A total of 566 volcanic earthquakes have been registered since 12 January.
- According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), more than 53,000 people have been sheltered in 244 evacuation centres located in the Provinces of Cavite and Batangas and more than 65,000 have been affected. In addition, 5 roads have been closed, 632 flights cancelled and 20 municipalities experinced power interruption.
- The alert Level 4 remains in effect as well as the mandatory evacuation order for people living in a radius of 14 km from the Main Crater.
- The European Commission EMS was activated on 13 January in rapid mapping mode (EMSR 418) and 2 satellite maps were produced.