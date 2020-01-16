16 Jan 2020

Philippines - Volcanic Eruption update (GDACS, NDRRMC, PHIVOLCS, Copernicus EMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 16 Jan 2020 View Original
  • Over the past 24 hours, Tall volcano erupted an ash plume up to 800 meters high. The ash dispersed southwest of the Main Crater but the activity is slightly weakening.
  • A total of 566 volcanic earthquakes have been registered since 12 January.
  • According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), more than 53,000 people have been sheltered in 244 evacuation centres located in the Provinces of Cavite and Batangas and more than 65,000 have been affected. In addition, 5 roads have been closed, 632 flights cancelled and 20 municipalities experinced power interruption.
  • The alert Level 4 remains in effect as well as the mandatory evacuation order for people living in a radius of 14 km from the Main Crater.
  • The European Commission EMS was activated on 13 January in rapid mapping mode (EMSR 418) and 2 satellite maps were produced.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.