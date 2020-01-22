Philippines - Volcanic eruption update (GDACS, DROMIC, NDRRMC, PHIVOLCS, Copernicus EMS (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 January 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 22 Jan 2020 — View Original
- Over the last 24 hours, Taal volcano erupted white steam-laden plumes up to 500 meters high from its main crater and 481 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded.
- The Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Centre (DROMIC) reports more than 237,000 displaced people (148,987 sheltered in 493 evacuation centres) and 282,237 affected across 4 provinces of Calabarzon Region (Batangas, Cavite, Laguna and Quezon).
- The authorities continue to provide those affected with emergency relief and medical assistance.
- DG ECHO's partners (Philippine Red Cross/IFRC, Save the children, OXFAM among others) are also providing first assistance to the displaced population.
- A level 4 alert is still in effect from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Technology (PHIVOLCS), as well as a mandatory evacuation order for people living in a 14 km radius from the main crater and along the Pansipit River Valley.
- The EU's Copernicus emergency satelite mapping service was activated on 13 January and 3 maps have been produced.