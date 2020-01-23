Philippines - Volcanic eruption update (GDACS, DROMIC, NDRRMC, PHIVOLCS, Copernicus EMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 January 2020)

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Technology (PHIVOLCS), Taal volcano continues to witness weak to moderate white steam-laden plumes up to 500 metres above its main crater. The national Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Centre (DROMIC) have counted more than 266,000 people displaced (147,873 sheltered in 500 evacuation centres) and 316,989 affected in Calabarzon Region.

The level 4 alert and mandatory evacuation order for people within a 14 km radius from the main crater and along the Pansipit River Valley remain in effect. The EU's Copernicus emergency satelite mapping service was activated on 13 January and 3 maps have been produced.