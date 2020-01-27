27 Jan 2020

Philippines - Volcanic eruption update (DG ECHO, NDRRMC, PHIVOLCS, Philippine Red Cross, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 27 Jan 2020 View Original
  • Taal volcano continues to emit white steam-laden plumes of 50-800 meters high drifting north-east and has seen 170 volcanic earthquakes and 4 low-frequency earthquakes in the last 24 hours.
  • 394,094 people are affected, 137,447 are displaced in 532 evacuation centres and 170,653 are displaced but staying with relatives. The Batangas provincial government reported around 22,000 damaged houses, with more expected given ongoing assessments.
  • NGOs monitoring the situation have emphasised the food, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene, protection, and education needs of those affected.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.