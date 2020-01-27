Philippines - Volcanic eruption update (DG ECHO, NDRRMC, PHIVOLCS, Philippine Red Cross, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 January 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 27 Jan 2020
- Taal volcano continues to emit white steam-laden plumes of 50-800 meters high drifting north-east and has seen 170 volcanic earthquakes and 4 low-frequency earthquakes in the last 24 hours.
- 394,094 people are affected, 137,447 are displaced in 532 evacuation centres and 170,653 are displaced but staying with relatives. The Batangas provincial government reported around 22,000 damaged houses, with more expected given ongoing assessments.
- NGOs monitoring the situation have emphasised the food, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene, protection, and education needs of those affected.