Philippines - Volcanic eruption update (DG ECHO, GDACS, NDRRMC, PHIVOLCS, JRC-GHSL, Copernicus EMS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 January 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 15 Jan 2020 — View Original
- According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) a total of 12,486 households (53,019 people) have been affected by the eruption of Taal volcano on Luzon with 10,000 of these (43,681 people) housed in 217 evacuation centres. 12 cities/municipalities have seen power outages in Cavite, Laguna and Batangas provinces.
- Various government agencies and the World Food Programme (WFP) are supporting the response together with hundreds of volunteers. Classes and work in cities/municipalities further away from the volcano have resumed and all road sections surrounding the volcano are now passable.
- 466 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded since 12 January and an alert level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) remains in effect. Mandatory evacuations are still ongoing within the danger area, with more than 350,000 people living within this 14 km radius of the volcano.
- The EU's Copernicus emergency satelite mapping service was activated on 13 January in rapid mapping mode and 4 satellite maps have been produced.
- A DG ECHO humanitarian expert has been deployed to the affected areas to assess the situation.