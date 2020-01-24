Philippines - Volcanic eruption update (DG ECHO, GDACS, DROMIC, NDRRMC, PHIVOLCS, Copernicus EMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 January 2020)
Published on 24 Jan 2020
- According to the National Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Centre (DROMIC), as of 24 January, 281,907 people have been displaced (137,538 evacuated in 488 evacuation centres) and more than 346,000 affected across four Provinces of Calabarazon Region.
- The European Commission announced €750,000 in emergency humanitarian funding to support those that have lost homes, belongings and livelihoods.
- The level 4 alert and mandatory evacuation order within a 14 km radius of the main crater and along the Pansipit River Valley are still in effect.
- The EU's Copernicus emergency satelite mapping service has produced 3 maps of the crater and surrounding area.