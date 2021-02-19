Philippines, Volcanic Eruption, Mount Taal in Calabarzon (05:00 Feb 15 2021)

On 15 February 2021, Taal Volcano’s monitoring network recorded a series of fifty (50) relatively weak tremor episodes beginning 5:00AM until 3:00PM, 15 February 2020. These tremor episodes ranged in duration from two (2) to five (5) minutes and occurred at shallow depths of <1km, signaling increased hydrothermal activity beneath Taal Volcano Island (TVI). Since 13 February 2021, a total of 68 shallow tremor episodes have occurred in TVI. Furthermore, geochemical data on the Main Crater Lake indicate a continuous acidification of lakewater from pH 2.79 to pH 1.59 between January 2020 and February 2021, an unseasonal temperature high of 77°C and CO2/H2S gas flux ratios consistent with shallow magma degassing. Ground deformation data from continuous electronic tilt on Volcano Island record a slight deflation localized around the Main Crater, although very slightly inflation from GPS data and InSAR analysis and positive microgravity changes have been steadily recorded across the Taal region consistent with continuous magmatic degassing and hydrothermal unrest.