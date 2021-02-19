Philippines

Philippines - Volcanic activity (PHIVOLCS, AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 February 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Taal volcano located in the Batangas Province (central-western Luzon) has been active in recent days, with tremor episodes and emission of white steam-laden plumes.
  • According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), 200 people living on the Taal volcano Island have been preventively evacuated.
  • The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Technology (PHIVOLCS) maintained the alert level of the volcano to 1 (Abnormal).

Related Content