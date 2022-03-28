Philippines - Volcanic activity (DG ECHO, GDACS, PHIVOLCS, DSWD Dromic, AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 March 2022)

On 26 March, the main crater of Taal Volcano (Batangas Province, north Philippines) generated a short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption, followed by a phreatomagmatic activity that generated plumes up to 3,000 metres accompanied by volcanic earthquakes, as reported by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). The Alert Level 3 (Magmatic Unrest) was raised for Taal Volcano.

The Philippines Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DSWD Dromic) reports that there are 9,212 persons displaced from the Municipalities of Agoncillo and Laurel (Batangas Province), as of 28 March.

The entire Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island, as well as into high-risk Municipalities of Agoncillo and Laurel has been prohibited.