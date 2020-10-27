Philippines, Vietnam - Typhoon MOLAVE update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC, VDMA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash 27 October 2020)

Typhoon MOLAVE is moving towards central Vietnam, its centre was 450 km east Qui Nhon City (Dinh Province, central Vietnam) on 27 October at 6.00 UTC with maximum sustained winds of 204 km/h.

National authorities report 1 fatality and 1 missing person in Negros Oriental Province (Central Visayas) following the passage of MOLAVE over the central Philippines. Over 30,100 evacuees are sheltering in 405 centres. At least 109,000 people have been affected in the Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Mimaropa regions.

Typhoon MOLAVE is forecast to make landfall over southern Quang Ngai Province (central Vietnam) on 27 October, close to Tropical Storms SAUDEL and LINFA's trajectories and authorities are evacuating up to 1,300,000 people.

Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over North Central Coast Region of Vietnam and moderate to heavy rain over notably western regions of the Philippines.