Philippines, Vietnam - Typhoon GONI (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC, Government of Vietnam) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 November 2020)

After the passage of Typhoon GONI over Bicol and Calabarzon Regions on 31 October - 1 November, strong wind, flooding and volcanic mudflow have been reported, resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the national authorities of the Philippines, 17 people died and 2 have been injured in Bicol and Calabarzon Regions. Approximately 1.6 million people have been affected and more than 333,800 residents were displaced to evacuation centers. Damage has been reported to 50 road sections and 5 bridges.

A state of calamity was declared for Cavite Province (Calabarzon), while the aforementioned regions are still recovering from the effects of the recent typhoon, Molave.

GONI is currently moving westwards over the South China Sea and its center was located approximately 670 km east of Qui Hnon City (Binh Dinh Province). It is forecast to make landfall over central Vietnam on 5 November, as a tropical depression. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected from 3 November over the central areas.