Philippines, Vietnam - Tropical Cyclone VAMCO update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, UNOSAT-UNITAR, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 November 2020)

Tropical Cyclone VAMCO passed over northern Calabarzon and Central Luzon Regions, very close (around 40 km north) to the Metro Manila area as a Typhoon.

Metro Manila has experienced heavy to torrential rain that caused floods in most of its low-lying areas and along the major river systems. As of 12 November, Angat Dam is at 211.3 metres, which is already above its spilling level, the Marikina River is at 21 metres level, 7 metres more than its normal level. The city government officials say, more people need to be evacuated.

Media report, as of 12 November, at least one fatality, 3 missing people and around 40,000 damaged houses across Central Luzon and Metro Manila. In addition, all flights were suspended in the Manila International Airport.

Massive floods are reported in the towns of Rodriguez and San Mateo in the province of Rizal, the local government units deploy rescue operations.