Philippines, Vietnam - Tropical Cyclone MOLAVE update (GDACS, JTWC, NDRRMC, VDMA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash 28 October 2020)

Typhoon MOLAVE is approaching central Vietnam and was approximately 110 km south-east of Quang Ngai City (Quang Ngai Province, central Vietnam) on 28 October at 0.00 UTC with maximum sustained wind of 167 km/h. The European Commission's Copernicus emergency satelite mapping service was activated in rapid mapping mode (EMSR475) on 27 October. After MOLAVE's passage over the central Philippines, 9 people have died, 6 are injured and 2 are still missing. More than 56,300 people were evacuated and 209,457 affected. MOLAVE will make landfall over central Quang Ngai Province (central Vietnam) on 28 October in the same area where tropical storm LINFA passed on 11 October. For the next 24 hours, heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over most parts of north-central Vietnam, southern Laos, northern Cambodia and eastern Thailand.