Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia - Tropical cyclone NORU (DG ECHO Partners, GDACS, JTWC, NDRRMC, DROMIC DSWD, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 September 2022)

- In the Philippines, on 27 September, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported 60,817 affected people and 51,811 displaced in 976 evacuation centres and outside. DG ECHO has deployed field staff to assess the humanitarian situation on ground.
- In Vietnam, on 27 September, the Prime Minister called for emergency meeting as Central and Central Highlands regions are likely to be affected by the storm. Warnings are in place and central coastal provinces, including Quang Binh and Binh Thuan, have reviewed the evacuation plan for 213,914 households. DG ECHO partners have activated the trigger for anticipatory actions.
- In Lao PDR, the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment issued warnings for landslides, flooding, strong winds and rain between 28-29/09.
- In Thailand, the government has set up a war room to monitor the impact of Noru, expected to hit northeastern provinces on 29 September. Additionally, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported 37 districts in 18 provinces have been hit by flooding during 22-26 September.
