Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia - Typhoon MOLAVE update (GDACS, JTWC, UN OCHA, NDRRMC, VNDMA, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 29 October 2020)

MOLAVE made landfall on the morning of 28 October between Quang Ngai and Quang Nam provinces (central Vietnam) as a typhoon before dissipating on 29 October.

According to media reports, landslides triggered by heavy rain in Quang Nam Province resulted in 15 fatalities, with 40 missing. More than 374,000 people have been evacuated. Millions were left without electricity and 56,000 houses damaged. 26 fishermen are missing after the boats sank.

In Cambodia, 121 cities and districts in 20 out of 25 provinces have been affected. At least 44 are dead and 175,872 families affected.

In the Philippines, the death toll has risen to 16, with 4 missing. 77,000 people have been evacuated and more than 242,000 affected in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas.

Heavy rain will persist over central Vietnam, southern Laos, northern Cambodia and eastern Thailand, with flash flood and landslide warnings for central Vietnam.