Philippines, Viet Nam, Laos, Thailand - Tropical cyclone NORU ( GDACS, PAGASA, NDRRMC, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 September 2022)

On 25 September, tropical cyclone NORU ("Karding" in the Philippines), made landfall in northern Quezon Province (Calabarzon region, central Luzon), crossed central Luzon, and continued west towards Vietnam over the South China Sea. On 26 September at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located offshore approximately 140 km west of the eastern coast of Pangasinan Province (eastern Luzon), with maximum sustained winds of 139 km/h.

According to media reports, at least five people have died and one person has been injured. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reports more than 640 displaced people, almost 2,500 evacuated, and 653 affected persons across five Regions.

The UNRC/HC has requested the deployment of a small UNDAC team in addition to an OCHA HAT to assist with the needs assessment and coordination

On 26-27 September, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over most of the western-central Philippines.