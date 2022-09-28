Philippines, Viet Nam, Lao PDR, Thailand - Tropical Cyclone NORU (Goverments, DG ECHO Partners, GDACS, JTWC, NHCMF, NOAA-CPC, TMD, VDMA, DSWD DROMIC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 September 2022)

In Philippines, on 28 September, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported 121,307 households or 429,794 persons are affected in 1,630 unit of administration (Barangays). The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported eight deaths, five missing and 52,894 people are displaced in 574 evacuation centres and outside, 3,068 damaged and 631 destroyed houses. Assessment is ongoing with DG ECHO field staff deployed on the ground.

In Viet Nam, on 27 September, authorities reported one injured person, damage to houses has been reported across the Provinces of Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, and Thua Thien. Many areas in central Vietnam have been affected by heavy rainfall and strong winds, the water level of several rivers has exceeded the alarming level 2.