Philippines, Viet Nam, Lao PDR, Thailand - Tropical Cyclone NORU (GDACS, DG ECHO Partners, VDMA, NDRRMC, DROMIC DSWD, AHA Centre, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 September 2022)

In the Philippines, the death toll stands at eight, five people are still missing, almost 23,000 have been displaced, and 714,213 people have been affected across six regions. DG ECHO field staff is on the ground assessing the humanitarian situation. Immediate needs include shelter and WASH.

In Vietnam, 16 people have been injured (eight in Quang Tri Province, and eight others in Thua Thien Hue Province), about 400,000 people have been evacuated, and approximately 2,700 houses have been damaged or destroyed in Quang Nam Province. Several roads and bridges have been flooded and blocked by landslides. Electricity was disrupted leaving 15 municipality without power.

In Thailand, 4,000 people were evacuated. Domestic flights were unable to land and subsequent flights were cancelled.

In Lao DPR, the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology issued alerts urging dams around the country while local authorities warned against risks of flood in lowlands.