Philippines: USAID ReachHealth Climate Risk Management Case Study

By Lorine Giangola, Leah Quin, and Jon Hecht

Executive Summary

The USAID Improved Health for Underserved Filipinos: Family Planning and Maternal and Neonatal Health Innovations and Capacity Building Platforms Project—better known as USAID ReachHealth (December 2018–November 2023)—delivers family planning and maternal and neonatal health (FP/MNH) services to women and adolescent girls. In 32 sites across the principal geographic areas of the Philippines—Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao—the Project aids Philippine communities to reduce teen pregnancy, maternal and newborn mortality, and unmet need for family planning services.

The Philippines is highly vulnerable to climate stressors like intense precipitation, increasingly powerful typhoons, extreme heat, droughts, and sea level rise. The country’s changing precipitation patterns have led to landslides and floods. Climate stressors place additional pressure on the Philippines’ health sector because they can create sudden, overwhelming demand for services as they damage physical infrastructure and disrupt access to care.

To address these challenges, USAID ReachHealth integrated climate risk management (CRM) into the design, implementation, and sustainability of its FP/MNH activities. The Project builds the capacities of healthcare workers and local governments to prepare for and respond to climate impacts and to ensure continuous delivery of healthcare services during and after extreme weather events. This case study describes USAID ReachHealth’s CRM actions and, where possible, quantifies and monetizes their value to individuals, families, communities, and the broader economy.

CLIMATE RISK MANAGEMENT ACTIONS HAVE CONTRIBUTED TO KEY PROJECT BENEFITS