Philippines: Unless durable solutions are found, people will remain vulnerable and unable to rebuild their lives - ASG Mueller

ASG Mueller is visiting the Philippines to observe first-hand OCHA's work, its strategic priorities and operational presence in a highly hazard prone but rising middle-income country. OCHA’s presence in the Philippines was upgraded to a country office in 2010, with a dual focus: emergency response preparedness and response to sudden onset emergencies and the protracted conflict situation in Mindanao.

While in Marawi City, ASG Mueller met with humanitarian and development partners to discuss how to join efforts to reduce need, risk and vulnerability. While stressing the centrality of protection in humanitarian action, she is also advocating for further resources to address the continuing humanitarian needs of people displaced by the conflict in Marawi, urging the international community's support to the transition to longer-term and sustainable recovery.

