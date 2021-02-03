Philippines: Typhoons Goni and Vamco - UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) Assistance Overview (As of 03 February 2021)

On 1 November 2020, Super Typhoon Goni, (Rolly) brought torrential rains, violent winds, mudslides and storm surges to Luzon that caused extensive destruction and damage affecting more than 3 million people.

The initial Humanitarian Needs and Priorities document was launched to address immediate humanitarian needs of the areas hardest hit by Super Typhoon Goni. Subsequently, the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) approved an allocation of $3.1 million (PhP 150 million) for the Philippines to IOM, UNICEF and WFP. Working with local partners, the three agencies were able to provide life-saving assistance and accelerated stabilization of conditions faced by affected population and at-risk communities