Philippines: Typhoons Conson and Chanthu Snapshot (as of 13 September 2021)

SUPER TYPHOON CHANTHU (KIKO)

Typhoon Chanthu (local name Kiko) quickly developed from a tropical depression to a typhoon in 08 September in the Philippines Sea. Response preparedness measures were undertaken as the typhoon neared Northern Luzon where it made landfall as a category-4 typhoon over the northernmost province of Batanes on 11 September with 215 km/h winds blowing roofs and toppling poles and trees. According to provincial authorities, electricity has yet to be restored while communication lines have largely been restored but remain unstable. Damage numbers to infrastructure and houses are expected to rise once damage reports from Batanes are recorded

TYPHOON CONSON (JOLINA)

A low pressure area spotted east of Mindanao rapidly intensified into a typhoon in 24 hours, unleashing strong winds and torrential rains along its path. Typhoon Conson (local name Jolina) made its first landfall over Eastern Samar province late evening of 6 September (local time). The typhoon moved west northwest and made further landfalls in the Bicol and Southern Luzon regions. Typhoon Conson’s torrential rains flooded low-lying communities in the Regions 8, 5, 4B, 4A and Metro Manila