Philippines - Typhoon Vongfong (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 May 2020)

Following the passage of Tropical Cyclone VONGFONG over Visayas, Bicol, and Luzon islands (central-eastern, and northern Philippine), casualties have been reported.

According to national authorities, 54 people were injured in Central Luzon, and Eastern Visayas regions, and more than 82,560 people were affected across eight Provinces of Calabazon, Eastern Visayas, and Cordillera Administrative Region. Damage was reported to 75 schools, 9 hospital facilities, and road infrastructure, including one bridge and 2 road sections, power outages occurred.

Most affected are the areas of Eastern Visayas and Bicol Regions. Around 70,000 people (18,780 families) have been pre-emptively evacuated. Most of them have returned to fix their houses. Exact information on displacement and damage is still being collected by local government units.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has activated its inter-regional relief assistance wherein 1,200 family food packs from Cebu City were sent to Northern Samar.