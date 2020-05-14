Philippines - Typhoon Vongfong (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 May 2020)

Typhoon Vongfong (local name, Ambo) made landfall in San Policarpo, Eastern Samar, at 12:15 pm (UCT+8) on 14 May. Some 400,000 people are expected to be displaced in Northern Samar.

Vongfong is expected madding landfall in Bicol Region on 14 May evening. The Province of Albay is now at the process of evacuating around 80,000 families or 400,000 individuals living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas

Vongfong is the first typhoon to hit the Philippines in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 crisis. The government has advised the local responders to strictly follow health protocols. Physical distancing between evacuees will be a challenge as evacuation spaces are usually limited and congested.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has warned that heavy rain associated with Typhoon Ambo may also cause lahar (mud and debris flow) and sediment laden streamflow along the rivers that run down the slope of Mayon Volcano in Albay province, Bicol (Region V). Approximately, 729,000 people (in 350 barangays) live within the 17 km Danger Zone of Mayon Volcano and would be at risk in the event of an eruption (Philippines Statistics Authority).