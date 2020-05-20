Philippines: Typhoon Vongfong (Ambo) Snapshot (As of 20 May 2020)

Typhoon Vongfong (local name Ambo) made landfall on 14 May in Eastern Samar province with maximum sustained winds of up to 150 km/h and gustiness of up to 190 km/h. It made further 6 landfalls crossing Northern Samar, Masbate and Quezon province before traversing central Luzon as it continued to weaken due to land interaction.

The entire country remains under different phases of lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which complicated emergency response efforts. While most areas along the typhoon’s path are not considered coronavirus hotspots, guidelines have been issued by Government to ensure minimum health standards are maintained, particularly in evacuation centres.