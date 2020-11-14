Philippines
Philippines - Typhoon VAMCO update (DG ECHO, NDRRMC, IFRC, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 November 2020)
- The National Disaster and Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) confirms 32 deaths, 22 injured and 20 missing people as of 14 November 2020. More than 232,000 individuals are displaced as 105 cities and municipalities in Luzon are submerged in the flood.
- In Cagayan Valley (Region II), rescue operations have started for thousands of residents who have been trapped on top of their houses for three days. Most affected people are in the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela, which as of 14 November report more than 84,000 and more than 122,000 affected individuals, respectively. The Provincial government officials have requested external support for search and rescue, food and other relief assistance.
- Rescue and clearing operations continue in Metro Manila and in the provinces of Nueva Vizcaya, Rizal, Bulacan, and Batangas, where families affected by the Taal Volcano eruption 10 months ago have not yet recovered.