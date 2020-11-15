Philippines: Typhoon Vamco update (DG ECHO, NDRRMC, DSWD, UN, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 November 2020)

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reports a total of 1,730,458 people affected as of 15 November 2020. A total of 324,363 individuals are displaced in 2,980 evacuation centres. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) confirms 67 deaths, 21 injured and 15 missing persons.

More provinces have been increasingly affected. The flood in the provinces of Pampanga, Bulacan, and Nueva Ecija in Central Luzon continues to rise as its major river systems have risen above critical levels as of morning of 15 November.

Thousands of families in the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela remain stranded on top of their houses waiting for rescue. Clearing operations and relief assistance continue to be difficult in Marikina City, Rizal, Laguna, Aurora and Quezon provinces, where Vamco has displaced population since 13 November. The local government units of these areas have asked for immediate life-saving and relief assistance.