Philippines: Typhoon Vamco (Ulysses) Snapshot (As of 12 November 2020)

Typhoon Vamco/Ulysses lashed the main island of Luzon whipping destructive winds and dumping heavy rainfall that triggered massive flooding in several areas. Vamco, the third major typhoon to hit the country in as many weeks, made landfall over Quezon province at 10.30 p.m. of 11 November (local time), packing maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h and gustiness of up to 205 km/h. The typhoon then traversed through Central Luzon overnight, moving to within 100 kilometers north of the capital Metro Manila, and exiting landmass on the morning of 12 November.

Ahead of the typhoon’s landfall, torrential rains were already being felt in the Bicol Region which was just affected by Super Typhoon Goni in early November.

Flash floods and landslides were reported in the provinces of Catanduanes and Camarines Sur. Large swaths of Luzon, including the capital city, were submerged in roof-level floods in scenes reminiscent of Tropical Storm Ketsana/Ondoy in 2009.

In Marikina City, located in the national capital, officials reported that around 40,000 houses were either partially or fully submerged, and that all 47 evacuations centers in the city are full with some evacuees seeking temporary shelter in nearby homes. Similar episodes of immersed houses and people trapped on rooftops were reported in the provinces of Rizal, Bulacan, and Cavite.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) deployed search and rescue teams to support local authorities in ferrying people to safer ground.

Government has yet to assess the typhoon’s damages to shelter, infrastructure and agriculture.