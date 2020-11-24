Philippines: Typhoon Vamco (Ulysses) Cagayan Valley Region Impact and Response (As of 24 November 2020)

On 11 November 2020, Typhoon Vamco/Ulysses lashed the main island of Luzon whipping destructive winds and dumping heavy rainfall that triggered massive flooding in several areas including, Region II (Cagayan Valley), which was one of the most severely affected. A Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDANA) was conducted from 19 to 21 November in the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela to understand Vamco’s impacts and the affected people’s needs. The RDANA is a joint undertaking by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and Humanitarian Country Team, under the overall leadership of Region II OCD.