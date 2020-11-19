Philippines: Typhoon Vamco (Ulysses) and Super Typhoon Goni (Rolly) Snapshot (As of 19 November 2020)

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of calamity for the entire Luzon, after a series of typhoons, including Typhoon Vamco (locally named Ulysses), ravaged the country's largest and most populous island.

While the affected areas continue to reel from the consequences of Typhoon Goni and three preceding cyclones in October, Typhoon Vamco has further hampered response efforts and caused further destruction.