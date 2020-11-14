Philippines: Typhoon Vamco (Ulysses) and Super Typhoon Goni (Rolly) Snapshot (As of 14 November 2020)

While the affected areas continue to reel from the consequences of Typhoon Goni and three preceding cyclones in October, another strong typhoon has further hampered response efforts and caused further destruction.

Typhoon Vamco/Ulysses lashed the main island of Luzon on 11-12 November, whipping destructive winds and dumping torrential rainfall over a wide area, triggering extensive flooding in several areas, including Metro Manila, and which has led to further displacement and increased the hardship of vulnerable people. Heavy rains affected the same areas in Bicol Region that were previously devastated by Super Typhoon Goni (Rolly).

Tens of thousands of homes in low-lying suburbs of the national capital were submerged in roof-level floods, trapping residents in their rooftops while awaiting rescue.

The rains also caused high turbidity of the water in Ipo Dam in Bulacan, leading to service interruptions as the concessionaire reduced the production in its water treatment plants. Nearly two million households were also without electricity as high winds toppled power lines.