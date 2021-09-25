Philippines: Typhoon Vamco Final Report, DREF Operation n° MDRPH042

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

8 November 2020: a low pressure area east of Mindanao developed into a tropical depression named Vamco (Ulysses).

9 November 2020: Vamco (Ulysses) intensified into a tropical storm.

11 November 2020: Vamco (Ulysses) intensified into a typhoon and made three landfalls in Quezon province. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) up to level three were hoisted in many provinces across the Luzon landmass.

12 November 2020: flooding was reported in Quezon and Camarines areas. IFRC issued DREF allocation of CHF 403,382 for a threemonth operation to support the PRC deliver assistance to 20,000 people.

13 November 2020: moderate to heavy rainfall and opening of dam gates caused flooding in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces (Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna).

28 February 2021: IFRC issued Operation Update no. 1 to extend the operation timeframe from the initial three months to six months due to the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic to the operation implementation.

Typhoon Vamco, locally known as Ulysses, entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 8 November 2020 as a Tropical Depression, and later intensified into a Tropical Storm while moving northwestward. On 11 November, it further intensified into a Typhoon and made its first landfall in Patnanungan, Quezon province south of the capital city, Manila. Maximum sustained winds recorded were 155 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 255 kilometers per hour, making it a Category 4 typhoon.

Trail of the Typhoon Vamco crossed the Philippine landmass from east of Catanduanes, along Bicol region and through southern Luzon provinces, National Capital Region (NCR) and central Luzon area. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) up to level 31 were hoisted in many provinces across the Luzon landmass. Typhoon Vamco made altogether three landfalls, as detailed in below, before leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 13 November.