Philippines: Typhoon Vamco and Super Typhoon Goni impact and response, as of 3 December 2020

On 1 November 2020, Super Typhoon Goni, the world’s most powerful tropical cyclone this year thus far, brought torrential rains, violent winds, mudslides and storm surges to Luzon. The typhoon, locally known as Rolly, left extensive destruction and damage in its path affecting 2 million people in 8 of the country’s 17 regions. Typhoon Goni was quickly followed by Tropical Storms Atsani (Siony) and Etau (Tonyo) that struck Luzon and Visayas from 5 to 8 November. Furthermore, Category-4 Typhoon Vamco (Ulysses) swept through central Luzon on 11 and 12 November, flooding tens of thousands of homes in Manila’s low-lying suburbs while causing floods and landslides in the country’s northern, agricultural provinces of Cagayan and Isabela.

The initial Humanitarian Needs and Priorities document was launched on 9 November 2020 to address immediate and early recovery needs of the areas hardest hit by Super Typhoon Goni. It was subsequently revised and released on 26 November as Super Typhoon Goni and Typhoon Vamco Humanitarian Needs and Priorities document, incorporating the needs of the people who were severely affected by Typhoon Vamco.