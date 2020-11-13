Philippines, Typhoon VAMCO (21:30 Nov 11 2020)

Description

At 2130h of 11 Nov 2020, Typhoon VAMCO made landfall in the vicinity of Patnanungan, Quezon. It has a maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the centre and gustiness of up to 205 km/h and is moving west northwestward at 15 km/h.

At 2220h of 11 Nov 2020, the centre of the eye of Typhoon VAMCO made its second landfall in the vicinity of Burdeos, Quezon.

At 0040h of 12 Nov 2020, Typhoon VAMCO made its third landfall in the vicinity of General Nakar, Quezon.

Additional Data

Country: Philippines

Affected Area / Region: Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, CAR

Casualties

Death: 1

Missing: 4

Injured: 1

Affected Families: 96010

Affected Persons: 359394

Displaced Persons: 269208

Evacuation Centre: 2252

Damages

Damaged houses: 76 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 76 road sections, 30 bridges Cost of Assistance (USD): 87055.35