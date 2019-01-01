01 Jan 2019

Philippines - Typhoon Usman (DG ECHO, NDRRMC, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 01 Jan 2019 View Original
  • Tropical Depression Usman has caused flood and landslides affecting around 130 000 persons from Regions IV-A (Calabarzon), IV-B (Mimaropa), V (Bicol), and VIII (Eastern Visayas). According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), 68 have died and 19 are still missing. Four provinces in Region V (Bicol) and 8 municipalities in Orinetal Mindoro have been placed under state of calamity. These are Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, and Camarines Norte where most of the victims of landslides are located. Some affected provinces have asked for public donations.
  • ECHO partners have been on the ground since 31 Dec 2018 to assess the situation. The Red Cross have augmented the government capacity in the search and rescue operation. The situation is continuously monitored if more assistance is needed.

