Philippines: Typhoon Rai/Odette - Flash Update No. 2 (as of 17 December 2021, 8 p.m. local time)

Situation Overview

The government pre-emptively evacuated over 330,000 people in Northeastern Mindanao and Visayas ahead of a potentially devasting impact of the Super Typhoon Rai/Odette. Needs assessments ongoing but hampered by flooded and blocked roads and interruption of other lifelines.

After making the initial landfall in Siargao, Surigao del Norte on 16 December, Typhoon Rai (locally named Odette) on 17 December passed through the Sulu Sea packing maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center, with gusts up to 235 km/h. It brought torrential rains, violent winds, landslides and storm surges, making nine landfalls in seven provinces. Initial assessments indicate flooding, road closures, power interruptions, and communication interruptions. Floods are reported as far as Lanao Del Sur, like Marawi city.

Wind signal 4 had been raised in many provinces on 16 December, expecting destructive typhoon-force winds, and the government pre-emptively evacuated thousands of people from harms way. Strong or higher winds extend outward up to 480 km from the center of a typhoon. There is also a moderate to high risk of storm surge of up to 3.0 m in height in the next 24 hours which may cause life-threatening flooding in the low-lying coastal areas of Negros Provinces, Iloilo, Antique, Guimaras, and several localities in the northern portion of Palawan.

Rai is expected to exit the Philippines Area of Responsibility on 18 December.

According to the initial reports of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), over 330,000 people have been pre-emptively evacuated, 674 evacuation centers are open and as of now one 1 death and 2 injured are reported. The onslaught of a typhoon cut essential lifelines, leaving 63 cities and municipalities without electricity, affecting 73 seaports and cancelling over 160 domestic and international flights.