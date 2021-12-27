Philippines: Typhoon Rai (Odette) Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 27 December 2021)

As of 27 December, a total of 4.6 million people are affected across 10 regions in 6,057 barangays or villages. Around 571,000 displaced people are reported in five regions with 315,000 people in evacuation centers. A total of 405,000 houses have been damaged, out of which 127,800 are totally damaged. Response clusters have been activated for Caraga regions and are being convened under the leadership of the relevant government line agencies. OCHA is supporting overall coordination through the Office of Civil Defense – Caraga and finalized the Humanitarian Country Team response document with an appeal for funding.