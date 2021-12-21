Philippines: Typhoon Rai (Odette) Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 21 December 2021)

As of 21 December, a total of 2.4 million people are affected across 10 regions in 4,293 barangays or villages. Around 684,000 displaced people are reported in five regions with 440,000 people in evacuation centers. A total of 139,000 houses have been damaged, out of which 53,800 are totally damaged. Response clusters have been activated for Caraga regions and are being convened under the leadership of the relevant government line agencies. OCHA is supporting overall coordination through the Office of Civil Defense – Caraga and finalizing a Humanitarian Country Team response document with an appeal for funding.