Philippines: Typhoon Rai (Odette) Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 19 December 2021)

On 16 December 2021, Typhoon Rai (local name Odette), brought torrential rains, violent winds, landslides, and storm surges. It made 9 landfalls in the provinces of Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negro Oriental and Palawan before exiting PAR on 18 December. Over 1.2 million people have been affected by the typhoon and close to 490,000 are displaced.Government and partners are currently conducting assessment on the extent of damage brought by the strong typhoon. Restoring critical lifelines is a priority, with only 9% of cities having their power restored