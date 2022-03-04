The Philippines - Typhoon Rai (Odette) - ETC Situation Report #8 (Reporting period: 23/02 to 04/03/2022)

Since Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) struck the central Philippine islands on 16 December 2021, the Global ETC has been coordinating with its partners globally and on the ground to support government response efforts and the needs of humanitarian responders through the national ETC led by the Philippines Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Highlights

On 23 February, a WFP Philippines ICT Technician established connectivity at the UN Hub in Maasin City using equipment provided by Ericsson Response.

Connectivity was also established at an INGO office in Surigao City shared by Action Contre la Faim (ACF) and CARE International on 1 March.

Following the relocation of the government Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Surigao City, the ETC re-established connectivity services at the new location and extended connectivity to the nearby logistics hub and Mobile Storage Unit on 28 February.

Activities

General situation

The government and private sector are continuing their efforts to recover public telecommunications and electricity infrastructure across the affected area. Connectivity is now available in most of the cities across Southern Leyte, Northern Mindanao, and the islands in the Visayas regions

Progress on the recovery of telecommunications on Dinagat Island and Siargao Island has been slower, however, over the past week improvements have been made. Nonetheless, in many areas on the islands, and in particular on Dinagat Island, there is no data connectivity at all and only very limited 2G coverage.