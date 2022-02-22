The Philippines - Typhoon Rai (Odette) - ETC Situation Report #7 (Reporting period: 15/02 to 22/02/2022)

Since Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) struck the central Philippine islands on 16 December 2021, the Global ETC has been coordinating with its partners globally and on the ground to support government response efforts and the needs of humanitarian responders through the national ETC led by the Philippines Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Highlights

• The opening of the UN hub in Surigao City on 17 February was marked with a ceremony attended by local government representatives and staff from UN agencies and INGOs. The internet connectivity service established at the hub by the ETC team has been used by roughly 50 people since its launch.

• Staff from Ericsson Response and WFP FITTEST have also established connectivity at a hotel and apartment being used as humanitarian accommodation in Surigao City.

• A WFP Philippines ICT technician deployed to Dinagat Island and Siargao Island to support the Philippine Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to install six Ku-band VSATs provided by WFP.