The Philippines - Typhoon Rai (Odette) - ETC Situation Report #6 (Reporting period: 03/02 to 14/02/2022)

Highlights

·A joint team consisting of ICT specialists from Ericsson Response, WFP FITTEST, and WFP Philippines extended a fibre link from a local Internet Service Provider (ISP) to provide connectivity in several locations across Surigao City.

·A WFP ICT technician deployed to Dinagat Island on 10 February to support the Philippine Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) with the installation and maintenance of VSATs on the island.

·The new IT emergency coordinator from WFP’s Fast IT and Telecommunications Emergency Support Team (FITTEST) deployed with an Ericsson Response ICT specialist to Siargao Island and Dinagat Island to assess potential interagency common office locations and plan for the provision of dedicated connectivity services for humanitarians.