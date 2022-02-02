The Philippines - Typhoon Rai (Odette) - ETC Situation Report #5 (Reporting period: 21/01 to 02/02/2022)

Highlights

·The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has demobilised three of the four Mobile Operations Vehicle for Emergencies (MOVE) units that have been providing connectivity across the affected area since the beginning of the response. WFP, as the lead UN agency for the ETC, is continuing to support DICT as the national ETC cluster lead to provide connectivity to government and humanitarian responders in 16 locations across the seven main operational areas.

·The ETC is working to establish connectivity at the location that has been identified for a humanitarian hub in Surigao City.

·The WFP IT emergency coordinator and Ericsson Response ICT specialist conducted a field assessment of connectivity in Southern Leyte in support of efforts to identify a location for a second humanitarian hub.