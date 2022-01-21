The Philippines - Typhoon Rai (Odette) - ETC Situation Report #4 (Reporting period: 08/01/2021 to 20/01/2022)

Following Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) that first made landfall in the Philippines on 16 December 2021, the Global ETC is coordinating with its partners globally and on the ground to support government response efforts and the needs of humanitarian responders.

Highlights

• An Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) coordinator from the Global ETC team has deployed to the Philippines along with two ICT specialists from Ericsson Response and a third ICT specialist from WFP’s Fast IT and Telecommunications Emergency Support Team (FITTEST) to support the national ETC response and the expansion of services to humanitarians.

• The ETC is planning to provide common services at the humanitarian hubs that are being established in Surigao City and Maasin City, and on Bohol Island which is expected to be a focal point of the humanitarian response.

• WFP is continuing to support the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in the provision of connectivity through four MOVE units and 14 VSATs deployed in 16 locations across the seven main operational areas.